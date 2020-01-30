30 Jan

NZDUSD Analysis: Better than expected New Zealand trade balance bullish for NZDUSD

January 30, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Better than expected New Zealand trade balance bullish for NZDUSD

On 1-hour timeframe NZDUSD: H1 is in downtrend after retracing higher following a fall to 17-month low. The price is below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling itself.

We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 0.6480. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 0.6510. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

New Zealand trade surplus was bigger than expected for December. Will the NZDUSD start rising?

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





 

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
MA(200) Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 0.6480
Stop loss Above 0.6510

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Forex and Currency News
An Exploration Company Where the Geologist Is the Largest Shareholder and Banking on His Own Success Jan 30, 2020 - By The Gold Report - Source: Streetwise Reports   01/27/2020 The chief geologist believes the deposits are part of a large, emerging trend. Megastar Development Corp. (MDV:TSX.V; MSTXF:OTC; M5QN:FSE), a small-cap exploration company focused on the emerging Oaxaca Gold-Silver Belt in…
Bob Moriarty on Geopolitics and Precious Metals Investing Jan 30, 2020 - By The Gold Report - Source: Maurice Jackson for Streetwise Reports   01/28/2020 Bob Moriarty of 321gold sits down with Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable to discuss geopolitics, precious metal prices and precious metal stocks. Maurice Jackson: Joining us for…
US Fed holds rate, household spend now only moderate Jan 29, 2020 - By CentralBankNews.info The U.S. Federal Reserve kept its benchmark target for the federal funds steady at 1.50 - 1.75 percent for the second time but turned slightly dovish by describing house holding spending as rising "at a moderate pace" instead…