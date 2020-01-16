16 Jan

Nikkei, Xiaomi, Healius & Hitachi lead the Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

January 16, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Nikkei Stock Average – a Japanese stock index.

2. Xiaomi Corporation – a Chinese manufacturer of electronics and mobile devices.

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Healius Ltd – an Australian healthcare company(formerly Primary Health Care Ltd).

2. Hitachi Ltd – a Japanese manufacturer of electronics.

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. CHFJPY, USDJPY – an increase in these charts means the weakening of the Japanese yen against the Swiss franc and the US dollar.

2. USDZAR, USDNOK – an increase in these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the South African rand and the Norwegian krone.

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURTRY, USDTRY – a decrease in these charts indicates the strengthening of the Turkish lira against the euro and the US dollar.

2. USDCNH, EURRUB – a decrease in these charts indicates the weakening of the US dollar against the Chinese yuan and the euro against the Russian ruble.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
