Meetings of Key Central Banks Are in the Focus of Attention

by JustForex

The US dollar strengthened slightly against a basket of major currencies during yesterday’s trading session. The dollar index (#DX) closed in the green zone (+0.02%). The Fed decided on a key interest rate. As expected, the regulator left the indicator unchanged at 1.50% -1.75%. Fed Chairman Powell pointed to the power of the economy, but also expressed concern about the uncertainty caused by the Chinese coronavirus as well. The regulator also made it clear that it did not happy with low inflation and wanted to see an increase in the indicator to the target level. The central bank plans to adhere to the current monetary policy.

The European Parliament gave Brexit the last necessary endorsement, allowing Britain to exit from the EU finally. After an emotional debate, lawmakers approved the Brexit agreement. Britain will leave the bloc, which it entered in 1973, on the night of Friday to Saturday. Following this, a transitional period will begin, which will last until the end of the year. And soon new negotiations on further relations between London and Brussels will start. At the moment, financial market participants have taken a wait-and-see attitude before the Bank of England meeting. We recommend paying attention to the comments by regulator officials.

The “black gold” prices continue to decline. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $52.40 per barrel mark.

Market Indicators

Yesterday, there was a variety of trends in the US stock market: #SPY (-0.08%), #DIA (+ 0.00%), #QQQ (+ 0.16%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield fell again. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 1.56-1.57%.

The Economic News Feed for 30.01.2020:

– Data on German labor market at 10:55 (GMT+2:00);

– Bank of England interest rate decision at 14:00 (GMT+2:00);

– US GDP data at 15:30 (GMT+2:00).

