Main US indexes post records with trade optimism intact

By IFCMarkets

Dollar strengthening resumed

US stock market rally continued on Thursday as Senate overwhelmingly approved the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement a day after the phase one trade deal with China. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% to new record 3316.81. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.9% to fresh record 29927.64. Nasdaq composite index rallied 1.1% to record 9357.13. The dollar weakening reversed as the number of people applying for first time jobless benefits fell for the fifth week in a row and retail sales increased at expected 0.3% last month: live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% to 97.29 and is higher currently. Futures in stock indexes point to higher openings today.

CAC 40 rose while European indexes slipped

European stocks extended gains on Thursday buoyed by trade optimism. The GBP/USD climb continued yesterday with EUR/USD turning lower and no change in the dynamics for both pairs. The Stoxx Europe 600 index ended 0.2% higher led by utility stocks. Germany’s DAX 30 slipped 0.02% to 13429.43. France’s CAC 40 however rose 0.1% while UK’s FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 7609.81.

Asian indexes advance continues

Asian stock indices are mostly higher today. Nikkei ended up 0.5% at 24041.26 with yen slide against dollar slowing. Chinese stocks are rising despite report China’s economic growth slowed to three-decade low 6.1%: the Shanghai Composite Index is up 0.05% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is 0.5% higher. Australia’s All Ordinaries Index extended gains 0.3% despite Australian dollar reversing its slide against the greenback.

Brent up

Brent futures prices are extending gains today. Prices ended higher yesterday: March Brent crude rose 1% to $64.62 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold rebounds

Gold prices are rebounding today. Prices slid on Thursday: February gold lost 0.2% to $1550.50 an ounce.

