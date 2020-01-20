Low volatility in DAX30, but all time highs remain in sight

By Admiral Markets

Source: Economic Events 20 January 2020 – Admiral Markets’ Forex Calendar

With the US bank holiday Martin Luther King Day (for modified Trading hours, please check our trading schedule), volatility in financial markets should be expected to stay low into the start of the week.

In general, low volatility favours a drift higher, resulting in an elevated chance to see a push higher and an attack of the current DAX30 CFD all time highs around 13,600 points.

Technically, the mode on H1 stays long in the DAX30 CFD as long as we trade above 13,380/400 points.

A break above 13,600 points finds a next potential target in the region around 13,800 points and above around the psychologically relevant region around 14,000 points.

However, if the bulls fail to substantially break above 13,600 points and in the days to come, we may see another attack at the region around 13,380/40 points with a break lower, a first target on the downside could be found around 13,250/270 points.

In general, volatility shouldn’t be expected to significantly increase with the ECB rate decision on Thursday, making this bearish outlook unlikely in our opinion:

Source: Admiral Markets MT5 with MT5SE Add-on DAX30 CFD Daily chart (between 27 December 2019 to 17 January 2020). Accessed: 17 January 2020 at 10:00 PM GMT

Source: Admiral Markets MT5 with MT5SE Add-on DAX30 CFD Daily chart (between 05 October 2018 to 17 January 2020). Accessed: 17 January 2020 at 10:00 PM GMT

Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

In 2015, the value of the DAX30 CFD increased by 9.56%, in 2016 it increased by 6.87%, in 2017 it increased by 12.51%, in 2018 it fell by 18.26%, in 2019 it increased by 26.44% meaning that after five years, it was up by 34.2%.

Disclaimer: The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The analysis is published for informative purposes only and are in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the Analysis. Each of the Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst (Jens Klatt, Professional Trader and Analyst, hereinafter “Author”) based on the Author’s personal estimations. To ensure that the interests of the clients would be protected and objectivity of the Analysis would not be damaged Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest. Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the Analysis are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis. The presented figures refer that refer to any past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The contents of the Analysis should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets that the client shall profit from the strategies therein or that losses in connection therewith may or shall be limited. Any kind of previous or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the Publication should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed. The projections included in the Analysis may be subject to additional fees, taxes or other charges, depending on the subject of the Publication. The price list applicable to the services provided by Admiral Markets is publicly available from the website of Admiral Markets. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, you should make sure that you understand all the risks.

By Admiral Markets