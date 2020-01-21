21 Jan

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 21.01.2020 (GOLD, NZDUSD)

January 21, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the sideways movement within the ascending tendency continues. By now, XAUUSD has completed several Doji patterns. At the moment, the pair is reversing and may later reach 1540.00. After that, the price may continue growing towards 1600.00. However, one shouldn’t ignore another scenario, according to which the instrument may continue the ascending tendency towards 1540.00 without any corrections.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs. US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair continues forming near the support level, where it has formed several reversal patterns, including Hammer. At the moment, NZDUSD is expected to reverse. The closest upside target may be at 0.6655. At the same time, one shouldn’t exclude an opposite scenario, according to which the instrument may fall to reach 0.6575.

NZDUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Only ‘Bubble’ That Counts Jan 21, 2020 - By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   01/20/2020 Sector expert Michael Ballanger considers the last week in the stock and precious metals markets. Ever since Sept. 19, 2008, when Hammerin' Hank Paulson appeared in front of…
Is Europe Sleep-Walking into a Diplomatic Disaster with Iran? Jan 21, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock Iran charges Brussels for serving US interests in the Middle East. The accusations are the net effect of Europe’s failure to protect the nuclear deal, amid Trump’s auto tariff threat. US credibility in the region has plunged.…
Davos 2020: Greta Thunberg is saving the planet AND reshaping the global investment industry Jan 21, 2020 - By George Prior Greta Thunberg is not just helping to save the planet - she is reshaping the global investment industry, says the boss of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. The comments from Nigel Green, the…