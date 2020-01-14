Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.01.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, the descending tendency continues. By now, the pair has finished several reversal patterns, including Engulfing, near the channel’s upside border. The current situation implies that USDCAD may fall to reach 1.2960 and continue forming the descending channel. However, we shouldn’t ignore an alternative scenario, according to which the instrument may grow to return to 1.3110.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair has corrected withing the ascending tendency: it has formed several reversal patterns, including Inverted Hammer, close to the channel’s downside border. Right now, AUDUSD is starting to reverse; the upside target may be at 0.6947. However, we shouldn’t ignore an alternative scenario, which implies that the instrument may continue falling towards 0.6845.
Article By RoboForex.com
Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.