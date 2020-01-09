Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 09.01.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the descending tendency continues. By now, the pair has finished several reversal patterns, including Hammer, near the channel’s downside border. The current situation implies that USDCAD may form a slight ascending correction to reach 1.3060 and then resume falling. However, we shouldn’t ignore an alternative scenario, according to which the instrument may return to 1.3141 without testing the channel’s upside border.

