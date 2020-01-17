Is the USD/JPY about to close at its highest levels since last May?

By Admiral Markets

Source: Economic Events January 17, 2020 – Admiral Markets’ Forex Calendar

The Japanese Yen has continued to avoid any signs of strength over the last few days, so instead, the USD/JPY saw an upwards push above 110.00, letting the currency pair trade at its highest level since May 2019.

While we still consider the midterm to be bearish for the USD/JPY (particularly due to the fact that the Fed is to continue to flooding markets with billions in liquidity to avoid a funding crisis in the repo market), and market participants, according to the Fed Watch Tool, still expect at least one 25 basis point cut in 2020 with a likelihood of 60%, resulting in limited upside potential for the USD/JPY. So we have to admit that current market conditions are not very favourable for the JPY.

With US inflation coming in at 2.3% year-on-year for last December, the highest level since October 2018, and US Retail Sales (also known as “backbone of the US economy” adding more than 30% to the US GDP) on Thursday matching expectations, the easing potential for the Fed seems limited, leaving, in our opinion, only a broad risk-off as a potential driver lower in the USD/JPY on the table.

And recently, with the signing of the Phase-1 trade deal between the US and China on Wednesday, chances seem good that no near-term tensions between the two countries arise, market conditions should see low volatility and thus unfavourable conditions the JPY.

That said, a sustainable push above 110.00, activating 110.70 is very likely, especially as long as the USD/JPY keeps on trading above 109.50.

Source: Admiral Markets MT5 with MT5SE Add-on USD/JPY Daily chart (between November 6, 2018, to January 16, 2020). Accessed: January 16, 2020, at 10:00pm GMT – Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

In 2015, the value of the USD/JPY increased by 0.5%, in 2016, it fell by 2.8%, in 2017, it fell by 3.6%, in 2018, it fell by 2.7%, in 2019, it fell by 0.85%, meaning that after five years, it was down by 9.2%.

Discover the world’s #1 multi-asset platform

Admiral Markets offers professional traders the ability to trade with a custom, upgraded version of MetaTrader 5, allowing you to experience trading at a significantly higher, more rewarding level. Experience benefits such as the addition of the Market Heat Map, so you can compare various currency pairs to see which ones might be lucrative investments, access real-time trading data, and so much more. Click the banner below to start your FREE download of MT5 Supreme Edition!

Disclaimer: The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The analysis is published for informative purposes only and are in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the Analysis. Each of the Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst (Jens Klatt, Professional Trader and Analyst, hereinafter “Author”) based on the Author’s personal estimations. To ensure that the interests of the clients would be protected and objectivity of the Analysis would not be damaged Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest. Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the Analysis are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis. The presented figures refer that refer to any past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The contents of the Analysis should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets that the client shall profit from the strategies therein or that losses in connection therewith may or shall be limited. Any kind of previous or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the Publication should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed. The projections included in the Analysis may be subject to additional fees, taxes or other charges, depending on the subject of the Publication. The price list applicable to the services provided by Admiral Markets is publicly available from the website of Admiral Markets.

Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, you should make sure that you understand all the risks.

By Admiral Markets