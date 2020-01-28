28 Jan

Investors Are Still Focused on Coronavirus

January 28, 2020

by JustForex

The US dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies during yesterday’s trading session. The dollar index (#DX) closed in the green zone (+0.10%). Coronavirus in China is still in the spotlight. The number of dead from disease has already exceeded 106, with the first fatal case recorded in Beijing. The US warned citizens from traveling to China. Financial markets continue to decline due to concerns about the effects of the virus.

The safe yen is being traded near a three-week high against the US dollar as investors turned to the safe-haven currencies amid rising risks. Asia was at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, so the Australian and New Zealand dollars showed the worst trading results. Investors expect a meeting of key central banks to be held this week.

The “black gold” prices have become stable after a continuous fall. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $52.90 mark per barrel.

Market Indicators

Yesterday, there were aggressive sales in the US stock market: #SPY (-1.60%), #DIA (-1.53%), #QQQ (-2.07%).

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The 10-year US government bonds yield fell again. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 1.58-1.59%.

The Economic News Feed for 28.01.2020:
  • – Durable goods orders in the US at 15:30 (GMT+2:00);
  • – Consumer confidence index in the US at 17:00 (GMT+2:00).

by JustForex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Apple’s earnings under the radar; Tesla shares on standby Jan 28, 2020 - By Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst, ForexTime Apple Inc. is perhaps the world’s most recognizable consumer technology brand with a stock market valuation beyond $1 trillion. The tech giant’s domineering presence has certainly influenced different geographies ultimately becoming an important part…
The Platinum Breakout & Bull Market of 2020 Jan 28, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com Platinum has setup into a longer-term FLAG formation and has recently broken the APEX of this FLAG.  The long term potential for Platinum, in conjunction with the advance in Rhodium, Palladium, Gold, and Silver, is a new Bullish…
Why Palladium Is on a Tear Jan 27, 2020 - By Money Metals News Service Physical palladium and rhodium markets are buzzing. Reported prices for both metals leapt higher in recent days. The story behind palladium’s move is that a physical shortage has developed in London. Traders sold metal they…