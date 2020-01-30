30 Jan

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.01.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

January 30, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6736; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6765 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6615. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the resistance level. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6845. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6935.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





NZDUSD is trading at 0.6508; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6545 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6395. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6595. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6685.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD

USDCAD is trading at 1.3202; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3150 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3305. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the support level. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3075. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2995.

USDCAD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
An Exploration Company Where the Geologist Is the Largest Shareholder and Banking on His Own Success Jan 30, 2020 - By The Gold Report - Source: Streetwise Reports   01/27/2020 The chief geologist believes the deposits are part of a large, emerging trend. Megastar Development Corp. (MDV:TSX.V; MSTXF:OTC; M5QN:FSE), a small-cap exploration company focused on the emerging Oaxaca Gold-Silver Belt in…
Bob Moriarty on Geopolitics and Precious Metals Investing Jan 30, 2020 - By The Gold Report - Source: Maurice Jackson for Streetwise Reports   01/28/2020 Bob Moriarty of 321gold sits down with Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable to discuss geopolitics, precious metal prices and precious metal stocks. Maurice Jackson: Joining us for…
US Fed holds rate, household spend now only moderate Jan 29, 2020 - By CentralBankNews.info The U.S. Federal Reserve kept its benchmark target for the federal funds steady at 1.50 - 1.75 percent for the second time but turned slightly dovish by describing house holding spending as rising "at a moderate pace" instead…