23 Jan

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.01.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

January 23, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6860; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6875 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6765. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6925. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7005.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





NZDUSD is trading at 0.6588; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6615 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6485. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the resistance level. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6645. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6735.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3167; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3115 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3245. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the support level. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3010. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2935.

USDCAD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
January 2018 Stock Market Repeat – Yikes! Jan 23, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders- Our research team caught a very interesting price pattern that correlates with the Put/Call ratio.  We are alerting our friends and followers with this research post of this exciting, yet unconfirmed, set up today. In late 2017, the…
Millennial Lithium: Full Speed Ahead Jan 23, 2020 - The Energy Report - Source: Peter Epstein for Streetwise Reports   01/22/2020  - With initial production at its Argentina project expected in 2022, Peter Epstein of Epstein Research believes the company could be an "excellent" bet when lithium prices rebound. Earlier…
Transportation Sector Crashed Hard and What it Means Jan 23, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com The Transportation Index, a common measure of economic optimism or pessimism, collapsed very early in trading after the Martin Luther King holiday (January 20, 22020).  We found this very informative because a rotation like this suggests optimism may…