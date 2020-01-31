31 Jan

GE, XAUOIL & Treasury Wine Estates lead the Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

January 31, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. General Electric Company – an American manufacturer of electrical and industrial equipment.

2. XAUOIL – a synthetic instrument «Gold vs Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI)».

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd – a winemaker and brewer from Australia.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





2. Downer EDI Ltd – an Australian railway company.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDNOK, USDRUB – an increase in these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the Norwegian krone and the Russian ruble.

2. USDPLN, EURPLN – an increase in these charts means the weakening of the Polish zloty against the US dollar and the euro.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. AUDJPY, NZDJPY – a decrease in these charts indicates the weakening of the Australian and New Zealand dollars against the Japanese yen.

2. CADJPY, EURJPY – a decrease in these charts indicates the weakening of the Canadian dollar and the euro against the Japanese yen

market sentiment ratio long short positions

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.

Financial News Stock Market News
Pioneering Effort to Contain Virus Outbreak in Megacities Jan 31, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock      Chinese government has used very strong measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. The ultimate economic impact will depend on the eventual diffusion and infectiousness of the new virus. After the outbreak…
Cryptocurrencies to Focus On in 2020 Jan 31, 2020 - By Michael Kuchar 2020 started with some good moves in some of the major cryptocurrencies. As a bi-directional market which allows you to profit from long trades as well as short trades, these cryptocurrencies could hold great potential for you.…
California Gold: Two U.S. Hemp Revenue Streams Coming Online This Quarter Jan 31, 2020 - By The Life Science Report - Source: Peter Epstein for Streetwise Reports   01/29/2020 Peter Epstein of Epstein Research discusses recent developments at the company. On January 29th, California Gold Mining Inc. (CGM:CSE; CFGMF:OTCQB) announced an agreement with a North Carolina-based…