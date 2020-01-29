Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 29.01.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed the ascending impulse; right now, it is correcting. Possibly, the pair may fall to reach 1.1012 or even 1.1004. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to break 1.1026 and then continue growing with the short-term target at 1.1053.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished another descending structure towards 1.2975; right now, it is correcting. Today, the pair may reach 1.3040 and then resume falling with the target at 1.2957.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed the ascending wave towards 0.9735; right now, it is consolidating above 0.9715. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.9753; if to the downside – start a new correction with the target at 0.9695.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing to break 109.16. Possibly, today the pair may continue this correction towards 109.57 and then form a new descending structure to return to 109.16. After that, the instrument may grow to reach 109.60 and then resume trading inside the downtrend with the short-term target at 108.22.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is correcting upwards to reach 0.6844. Today, the pair may form the first structure of this correction with the target at 0.6790.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is forming the first descending wave with the target at 62.08. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to reach it and then start a new correction towards 62.60.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is forming the first descending wave with the target at 1.3148. Possibly, the pair may reach this level and then start another correction towards 1.3178.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After reaching 1565.55 and then forming another consolidation range around 1568.87, Gold has broken it to the downside. Possibly, the pair may continue falling with the target at 1560.43. However, if the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start a new correction to reach 1576.9 and then resume trading downwards with the above-mentioned target.





BRENT

After finishing the ascending impulse towards 59.76, Brent is trying to break its top. Possibly, the pair may continue growing to reach 60.80. An alternative scenario implies that the price may break 59.60 and start a new correction towards 58.88. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 61.25.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After forming the consolidation range below 9153.00, BTCUSD has broken it to the upside. The main scenario implies that the pair may reach 9350.00 and then resume falling to test 9153.00 from above. After that, the instrument may start a new growth with the target at 9500.00.

