Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 24.01.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave, EURUSD has completed the ascending impulse at 1.1058; right now, it correcting towards 1.1047. Possibly, today the pair may consolidate between these two levels. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and start a new growth with the short-term target at 1.1090.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed two descending impulses; right now, it is correcting towards 1.3129. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to reach 1.3093 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1.3123.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed the correction towards 0.9686; right now. it is growing with the target at 0.9704. Possibly, the pair may reach it and then form a new descending structure to return to 0.9686. After that, the instrument may consolidate around 0.9690.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming a continuation pattern around 109.57 and breaking it to the downside, USDJPY is forming the second descending impulse. Possibly, the pair may fall with the short-term target at 109.08. Later, the market may start another correction to return to 109.57 and test it from below.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has broken 0.6853. Possibly, the pair may continue moving downwards with the short-term target at 0.6811.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 61.90 without any particular direction. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to continue the correction towards 63.00. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 62.15 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 61.91.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading downwards. Possibly, the pair may break 1.3126 and then continue falling towards 1.3099. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to return to 1.3126.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has reached the target of Flag correctional pattern at 1567.55; right now, it is falling with the short-term target at 1555.45. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1559.50.





BRENT

Brent has finished the ascending impulse towards 62.26. Today, the pair may correct towards 61.67 and then form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 63.18.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is forming the second descending impulse with the target at 8060.00. The main scenario implies that the pair may reach this level and then start a new correction towards 8400.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 7750.00.

