Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 17.01.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has reached 1.1171; right now, it is forming a new descending wave towards 1.1113. Later, the market may start another growth with the target at 1.1190.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is moving upwards. Possibly, the pair may reach 1.3094 and then form a new descending structure to break 1.2985 and then continue trading inside the downtrend reach the short-term target at 1.2901.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is forming the first ascending impulse towards 0.9665. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.9638 and then start a new growth with the target at 0.9687.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming the consolidation range, USDJPY has broken it to the upside at 109.99. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to extend the wave up to 110.25 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 109.98. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 110.53.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.6930, AUDUSD has finished the correction towards 0.6884, thus forming a new consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume moving upwards to reach 0.6990; it to the downside – continue the correction towards 0.6803.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB continues consolidating around 61.50. Possibly, the pair may break it upwards to reach 61.94. Later, the market may resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 60.70.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is moving upwards. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach the target at 1.3069. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 1.3055 and then form one more ascending structure towards 1.3082.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating around 1553.43. Possibly, today the pair may reach 1559.00 and then resume trading inside the downtrend to return to 1553.43.





BRENT

Brent is moving upwards to reach 65.27. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 64.50 and then resume trading inside the uptrend with the short-term target at 66.10.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is still consolidating at the top. Possibly, today the pair may break the range upwards to reach 8856.00 and then start a new correction towards 8448.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 8952.00.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.