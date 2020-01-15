Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 15.01.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range to the downside, EURUSD has completed the correction at 1.1104; right now, it is forming one more ascending wave towards 1.1114. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1.1123 and then resume moving upwards with the target at 1.1155.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is moving upwards with the target at 1.3041. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to reach the short-term target at 1.2901.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating above 0.9666. Possibly, today the pair may reach 0.9660 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9690.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is forming the second descending impulse. Possibly, the pair may reach 109.56 and then start another growth towards 109.83. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 109.46.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6900 without any particular direction. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 0.6884 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.6929.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 61.12. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 60.70 and then start another correction to reach 61.06. Later, the market may continue trading inside the downtrend towards 60.06.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD continues consolidating around 1.3055 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure towards 1.3080 and then resume falling to test 1.3055 from above. After that, the instrument may start a new growth with the target at 1.3100.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1546.80 to the upside, Gold may choose an alternative scenario and extend the correction towards 1557.50. After that, the instrument may fall to break 1540.90 and then continue trading inside the downtrend with the target at 1524.50.





BRENT

Brent has completed the ascending impulse at 65.33 along with the correction towards 64.55. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure to reach 66.16 and then start a new correction to return to 65.33. After that, the instrument may resume trading inside the uptrend with the first target at 66.66.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is moving downwards to reach 8444.00. Possibly, the pair may reach this level and then form one more ascending structure towards 8660.00, thus forming a new consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 8960.00; it to the downside – continue the correction with the target at 7900.00.

