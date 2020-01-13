13 Jan

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 13.01.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

January 13, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is moving upwards; it has reached its downside target at 1.1085. Possibly, the pair may break 1.1129 to the upside and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1155. Later, the market may resume moving downwards to reach 1.1122.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is moving downwards. Today, the pair may reach 1.3000. After that, the instrument may break this level and then continue falling with the short-term target at 1.2910.

GBPUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9719. Possibly, today the pair may grow to expand the range towards 0.9747. After that, the instrument may break this level and form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 0.9774.

USDCHF
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 109.59. Possibly, the pair may break 109.75 to the upside and continue growing to reach 110.17. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the first target at 108.90.

USDJPY
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is moving upwards with the short-term target at 0.6930. After that, the instrument may start another decline to reach 0.6900 and then continue trading inside the uptrend towards 0.6944.

AUDUSD
USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is falling towards 60.85. Later, the market may start a new correction to test 61.00 from below and then resume trading inside the downtrend to reach 60.06.

USDRUB
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD continues growing towards 1.3131; it has already completed the ascending impulse from 1.3030 to 1.3067. Possibly, today the pair may correct to reach 1.3048 and then form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1.3100.

USDCAD
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting towards 1568.12. Later, the market may start a new descending structure to reach 1524.50 and then start another growth with the target at 1582.90.

GOLD
BRENT

Brent is consolidating above 65.20. Possibly, the pair may start another decline towards 64.25 and then resume moving upwards with the first target at 67.80.

BRENT
BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending structure towards 8250.00, BTCUSD has finished the correction at 7900.00. Possibly, today the pair may resume growing to reach 8600.00 and then start another correction to return to 8250.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 8900.00.

BITCOIN

Article By RoboForex.com

