10 Jan

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 10.01.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

January 10, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, BTCUSD has finished the correctional uptrend at the long-term resistance, which is 50.0% fibo at 8500.00. However, we shouldn’t exclude further growth towards 61.8% at 8958.00, but only after a short-term decline, because “Golden Cross” on MACD has been formed very recently. Still, the main scenario implies that the instrument is expected to start a new descending wave to reach the low at 6430.30 and then mid-term 76.0% fibo at 5700.00.

BITCOIN
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H4 chart, the pair is correcting towards the local support, which is 23.6% fibo at 7395.00. If the price rebounds, it may start a new impulse to reach 61.8% fibo at 8958.00. Later, BTCUSD may break this level and fix below it. In this case, the instrument may continue falling to attack the low.

BTCUSD_H4
ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, the correctional uptrend has stopped at 38.2% fibo. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to fall and reach the low at 116.06, but the next rising wave may head towards 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 157.57 and 167.40 respectively.

ETHEREUM
The H4 chart shows that after reaching 38.2% fibo, the price has started a new decline. MACD indicates further growth after a short-term decline.

ETHUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

