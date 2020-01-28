28 Jan

EURUSD Under Heavy Selling Pressure

January 28, 2020

By Orbex

USD Rally Continues

The US dollar continues to trade higher into the middle of the week as the reversal lower in equities keeps the greenback bid on Tuesday. Looking ahead, the main focus of the week will be tomorrow’s FOMC meeting. No change in policy is expected though traders will be keen to see if the Fed has shifted its view at all following the signing of the US/China trade deal. The USD index trades 97.80 last.

EUR Under Heavy Selling Pressure

EURUSD has been under heavy selling pressure all week as the rally in USD continues to weigh on price. Last week the ECB statement came with a mildly dovish tone. ECB chief Christine Lagarde warned markets not to think that ECB monetary policy will remain on auto-pilot while the ECB conducts its strategy review. EURUSD trades 1.1015.

GBP Lower on Brexit Trade Deal Fears

GBPUSD has been lower again today also with price now challenging the rising trend line ahead of the 1.2978 level. The latest-sell off comes amidst reports that the EU is demanding the European Council enforce trade deal rules, which Johnson has said is “unacceptable”. The headlines are fuelling worries over the likelihood of the two sides being able to agree a deal in the current timeframe.

Risk Assets Still Under Pressure

Risk assets have been lower again today. The outbreak of corona-virus, which has now claimed the lives of 80 people and spread as far as America, is fuelling worries of damage to the global economy. SPX500 trades 3248.58 last, having broken back under the 3261.46 level yesterday, which has held as resistance so far today.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





JPY & Gold Higher Again

Safe havens have been firmer today with both JPY and gold rallying against USD, though gold’s upside move has been a little more tempered in light of USD strength. XAUUSD trades 1579.73 last, sitting just under the week’s highs. USDJPY trades 108.81 last.

Crude Holding At Support

Oil prices continue to hold near the week’s lows with crude holding just above the 52.73 level at 52.91 last. The outbreak of corona-virus has raised fears over the demand outlook for crude given the sharp hit to oil demand during the SARS outbreak in 2003. Later today, traders will get a first look at US oil inventories with the API report.

Loonie Testing Resistance

USDCAD has been higher again today with price trading up towards the 1.3207 level. The ongoing slide in crude prices, as well as the rally in USD, is helping keep the loonie in demand this week. The FOMC meeting tomorrow could fuel further upside if the Fed strikes a more optimistic tone.

Aussie Continues Lower

AUDUSD has been lower again today. Following the breakdown below the .6850 level, price is now trading 100 pips lower at .6748. Looking ahead today, Aussie traders will be waiting on the CPI release due over the Asian session which is expected to have ticked up over the final quarter of 2019.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Platinum Breakout & Bull Market of 2020 Jan 28, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com Platinum has setup into a longer-term FLAG formation and has recently broken the APEX of this FLAG.  The long term potential for Platinum, in conjunction with the advance in Rhodium, Palladium, Gold, and Silver, is a new Bullish…
Why Palladium Is on a Tear Jan 27, 2020 - By Money Metals News Service Physical palladium and rhodium markets are buzzing. Reported prices for both metals leapt higher in recent days. The story behind palladium’s move is that a physical shortage has developed in London. Traders sold metal they…
The Black Swan Event Begins Jan 27, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com As the Asian markets opened on late Sunday, traders expected a reactionary price move related to the threat of the Wuhan virus and the continued news of its spread.  The US Dow Jones futures markets opened close to…