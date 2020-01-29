29 Jan

EURUSD Analysis: Improving German consumer sentiment bullish for EURUSD

January 29, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Improving German consumer sentiment bullish for EURUSD

On 1-hour timeframe EURUSDJPY: H1 is in downtrend after retracing higher following a fall to 30-month low. The price is below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling itself.

We believe the bearish momentum will resume after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.0994. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1009. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

GfK consumer confidence index improved in Germany in January. Will the EURUSD start rising?

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





 

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop > 1.0994
Stop loss < 1.1009

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Forex and Currency News
Are We Setting Up For A Waterfall Selloff? Jan 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Most traders understand what a “Waterfall event” is if you’ve been trading for more than 3 years.  Nearly every downside price reversion event initiates in a breakdown event (the first tier of the waterfall event) which is followed…
Malevolent Microbes Jan 29, 2020 - By The Gold Report Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   01/27/2020 Sector expert Michael Ballanger examines the possible effects the emergence of the coronavirus in China may have on markets, and offers his observations on January's market performances. There is…
New Cautions on Rhodium Jan 29, 2020 - By Money Metals News Service Rhodium prices have surged along with palladium. Price discovery in rhodium works differently than for other precious metals, so investors need to be especially careful. The “spot” price for rhodium surged to $9,985 last week.…