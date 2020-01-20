20 Jan

Demand for Greenback Is Still High

January 20, 2020

by JustForex

On Friday, the US currency strengthened against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index (#DX) closed yesterday in the green zone (+0.31%). Last week, the United States published a series of optimistic statistics on retail sales, real estate market and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index. Demand for greenback is still high.

The British pound is declining due to weak economic statistics released on Friday. So, the volume of retail sales decreased by 0.6% in December, while investors forecasted growth by 0.5%. Also, the British are saddened by the news that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan decided to abandon the throne and all titles, choosing a more calm and ordinary life. The British believe that they paid taxes for nothing for so many years, which were spent to ensure the monarchs. Investors also expect up-to-date information on Brexit.

The “black gold” prices show a variety of trends. Currently, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $58.75 mark per barrel.

Market Indicators

On Friday, there was the bullish sentiment in the US stock market: #SPY (+0.31%), #DIA (+0.12%), #QQQ (+0.49%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield has risen slightly. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 1.82-1.83%.

The Economic News Feed for 20.01.2020:

Today, the publication of important economic news is not expected. We recommend paying attention to the speech by the ECB President.

US financial markets are closed due to the holiday.

