Coronavirus Hits Financial Markets

by JustForex

The US dollar closed Friday’s trading session with a slight increase against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index (#DX) closed in the green zone (+0.17%). Mixed economic statistics from the US were published on Friday. So, the index of economic activity in the manufacturing sector counted to 51.7 in January, while experts forecasted 52.5. Markit Composite PMI counted to 53.1 in January and was better than the expected value of 52.5. Services PMI was 53.2 instead of 52.9.

The Chinese yuan fell even more against the US dollar amid growing reports of an increase in the death toll from coronavirus. China announced that it would extend the New Year holidays until February 2 to strengthen the prevention and control of coronavirus. The virus has already infected more than 2,000 people in China and led to the death of 80. These events support the demand for safe-haven currencies.

The “black gold” prices continue to show negative dynamics. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $52.20 mark per barrel.

Market Indicators

On Friday, there was the bearish sentiment on the US stock market: #SPY (-0.89%), #DIA (-0.60%), #QQQ (-0.84%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield fell sharply. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 1.62-1.63%.

The Economic News Feed for 27.01.2020:

– German IFO business climate index at 11:00 (GMT+2:00);

– New home sales in the US at 17:00 (GMT+2:00).

