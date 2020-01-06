Clinical Program Started for Agitation with Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/03/2020

The design of and an opinion on the included studies are provided in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a Dec. 30 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Ram Selvaraju reported that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI:NASDAQ) launched its pivotal trial program for BXCL501, an acute treatment for agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Selvaraju explained the program and trial design. This SERENITY (Sublingual dExmedetomidine in agitation associated with schizophRENIa and bipolar disorder sTudY) program of BioXcel will consist of two Phase 3 studies, topline results from which are expected in mid-2020. Randomized, double blinded and placebo controlled, these trials will include up to 750 patients, aged 18 to 75 years.

SERENITY I will evaluate BXCL501 in patients with schizophrenia-associated agitation whereas SERENITY II will assess it in patients with bipolar disorder-associated agitation. Both I and II will consist of three cohorts, each of which will receive either BXCL501 120 micrograms, BXCL501 180 micrograms or a placebo.

The primary endpoint, Selvaraju noted, will be reduction of acute agitation symptoms measured via the change in the PANSS excited component (PEC) from baseline, compared to that with placebo. “We consider the PEC scale a validated endpoint and believe that statistically significant impact on this endpoint ought to constitute appropriate evidence to support regulatory approval and demonstrate clinical meaningfulness,” added the analyst.

The key secondary endpoints of both SERENITY studies include delineating the earliest time an effect on agitation is seen, as measured by the change from baseline in the total PEC score.

Finally, Selvaraju commented that “BXCL501 is a rapidly acting agent being developed in a number of acute care indications; accordingly, we believe this program could constitute a near-term value driver.” Further, if the SERENITY trials yield positive results, they could support the filing of a new drug application (NDA) for BXCL501 through the 505(b)(2) regulatory route. As such, BioXcel could file that NDA in H2/20.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. has a Buy rating and a 12-month target price of $25 per share on BioXcel, whose stock is now trading at around $13.60 per share.

