20 Jan

China maintains LPR at 4.15% for 2nd month

January 20, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

China’s central bank left its new benchmark interest rate, the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR), steady at 4.15 percent for the second month in a row as expected after the rate on the medium-term lending facility (MLF) was maintained on Jan. 14.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) also kept the rate on the 5-year LPR, used to price mortgages, at 4.80 percent.
After reforming its method for calculating LPR and designating it as its new benchmark rate for all loans on August 17, 2019, PBOC set it as 4.25 percent on Aug. 20, 6 basis points below the old LPR and 10 basis points below the previous benchmark lending rate.

LPR was then cut a further 5 basis points in September and November last year for a total effective easing of 20 points in the benchmark lending rate since August.

Under the revised method for calculating the benchmark lending rate, LPR is expressed as a spread to the rate on MLF, which last week was maintained at 3.25 percent.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





www.CentralBankNews.info

 

Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
Pound Not Ready to Grow Jan 20, 2020 - By Dmitriy Gurkovskiy, Chief Analyst at RoboForex - The British Pound against the USD is starting another January week under pressure: the pair is trading below 1.3000. The Pound’s major problem right now is the anticipation of the Brexit. Everything…
Royalty Generator Firm Expects to Cash In on Serbian Asset Jan 19, 2020 - By The Gold Report - Source: Maurice Jackson for Streetwise Reports   01/16/2020 In conversation with Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable, the CEO elaborates on what could be a "company-making" event. Maurice Jackson: Joining us for a conversation is David…
Platinum Breaks $1000 On Big Rally And What is Next Jan 16, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com Certain precious metals, Gold, Silver, and Platinum, have shown moderate upside price trending over the past 20+ months while Rhodium and Palladium have skyrocketed higher.  These more precious metals, Rhodium and Palladium, have many industrial and consumer uses. …