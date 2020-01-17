Biotech Announces Deal with Bayer on Non-Hormonal Contraception

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/15/2020

Details of the arrangement and an update on the company’s pipeline are provided in a Dawson James report.

In a Jan. 13 research note, Dawson James Securities analyst Jason Kolbert reported that Daré Bioscience Inc. (DARE:NASDAQ) partnered with Bayer, the company behind the Marina intrauterine device, to advance Daré’s Ovaprene, a hormone-free, intravaginal contraceptive ring. “Bayer’s track record with this device makes it an ideal partner to commercialize Ovaprene,” he added.

Kolbert explained the deal, which goes into effect when and if Bayer pays Daré $20 million for clinical expenses. Daré will get access to Bayer’s clinical and market capabilities, including talent working with Daré on next steps. Daré will retain control of the clinical development and regulatory process of Ovaprene. The arrangement also includes milestone payments of up to $310 million and tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales.

As for what’s next regarding Ovaprene, Kolbert pointed out, Daré will file an investigation device exemption, in H1/20 it said. Then in H2/20, assuming acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Daré will commence a pivotal contraceptive effectiveness and safety clinical study of Ovaprene, “the goal being to, based on this trial, pursue U.S., European and other key countries.”

Kolbert indicated the progress of Daré’s other candidates in the pipeline. DARE-BV1, being developed as a gel treatment for bacterial vaginosis, is expected to enter Phase 3 in the clinic this year. “With high cure rates (as high as 86%), the product appears superior to the standard of care treatments that average 50%,” Kolbert highlighted.

Daré’s Sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD) is slated to enter a Phase 2b study this year. Sildenafil “has shown efficacy to address a segment of the female population (10 million-plus sexually active women) that is currently living with the disorder,” noted Kolbert. Today, no therapeutics are on the market for FSAD.

Finally, Kolbert outlined the order in which Dawson James expects commercialization of these there Daré products. DARE-BV1 will be first, in 2021 in the U.S., followed by Ovaprene in 2023 in the U.S. Next would be Sildenafil in 2024 in the U.S., Ovaprene in 2025 in the European Union (EU) and, finally, Sildenafil in 2026 in the EU.

Dawson James has a Buy rating and a $4 per share price target on Daré Bioscience, whose stock is currently trading at around $1.39 per share.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

