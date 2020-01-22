22 Jan

Audio: Trading Strategies for GDXJ, SPY, Bonds, and Natural Gas

January 22, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders.com

Chris Vermeulen joins me today to shares his trading strategy for 4 different markets. While most of these markets are not correlated he has reasons for why he is long in each. Pick and choose where you want to deploy your capital.

TheTechnicalTraders.com

