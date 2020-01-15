Adaptimmune Shares Triple as SPEAR T-cell Platform Delivers Initial Responses in Four Solid Tumor Indications

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics more than tripled in value after the company reported that its SPEAR T-cell platform delivered positive initial responses in four different solid tumor indications.

United Kingdom-based clinical-stage immunotherapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc (ADAP:NASDAQ) today reported two confirmed Partial Responses (PRs)  one in a patient with liver cancer and one in a patient with melanoma at the 38thJP Morgan Healthcare Conference. The firm reported that there are also two other unconfirmed PRs, one in a patient with gastro‑esophageal junction cancer and the other in a patient with head and neck cancer.

The company claimed that “these data further confirm the potential of Adaptimmune’s SPEAR T-cell platform for patients with multiple solid tumors adding that data were previously reported showing compelling efficacy with ADP-A2M4 in synovial sarcoma.”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ CEO Adrian Rawcliffe commented, “These responses demonstrate that our proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform is clearly active and can overcome the challenges of treating a range of solid tumors with a T-cell therapy product…These are early results and we need more patient data and durability information to determine which therapies to develop. Nonetheless, this is a critical demonstration of the value of our SPEAR T-cell therapies for people with cancer and a validation of the importance of our proprietary affinity engineering…We look forward to presenting data from these trials at future scientific congresses.”

The firm advised that “there continues to be a favorable benefit:risk profile for all products and indications under study and that most adverse events are consistent with those typically experienced by cancer patients undergoing cytotoxic chemotherapy or other cancer immunotherapies.”

In a separate release today, the company announced that effective immediately it has appointed Dr. Elliot Norry as SVP and chief medical officer (CMO) and further reported some additional changes to its R&D organization. The firm claimed that “these organizational changes will strengthen scientific and clinical development from early to late stage, and accelerate application of translational science learnings to therapeutic candidates and trials.”

The company indicated that Dr. Norry has been serving as the acting CMO since August 2019 and prior to joining Adaptimmune served as head of clinical safety and pharmacovigilance and leader of the ADP-A2AFP program since 2015.

CEO Adrian Rawcliffe remarked, “Elliot has done a fantastic job as acting CMO over the past few months. This builds on his impact leading the ADP-A2AFP program in liver cancer as well as leading our safety and pharmacovigilance team over the last four years. I look forward to continuing to work with Elliot to deliver cell therapy treatments to patients with cancer…In addition, we have made changes to our R&D leadership to accelerate how our products move from research to late stage development, including rapid application of translational learnings that are crucial to bringing cell therapies to patients.”

Adaptimmune is headquartered in Oxfordshire, U.K. and states that it is “a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer.” The company proclaimed that “its unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T‑cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics began the day with a market capitalization of around $139.9 million with approximately 105.2 million shares outstanding. ADAP shares opened 65% higher today at $2.20 (+$0.87, +65.41%) over Friday’s closing price of $1.33 and then accelerated even much higher. The stock has traded today between $2.10 and $5.84/share and is currently trading at $4.71 (+$3.38, +254.14%).

