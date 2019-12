UPDATE-2020 Global Central Bank Monetary Policy Calendar

By CentralBankNews.info

Herewith a second draft of the 2020 calendar for meetings by central bank committees that decide monetary policy, which adds the central banks of Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Serbia, Peru and Morocco.

The following table includes the date for scheduled monetary policy meetings for more than 45 of the world’s central banks. In the event that policy meetings take place over several days, the date listed below is for the final day of the meetings when decisions are normally announced.

Central Bank News will update this calendar several times in coming weeks as some central banks have yet to release their meeting schedule for 2020.

During the year the calendar is also regularly updated as some monetary policy committees only announce the date for the upcoming meeting a few weeks in advance.

Readers are therefore encouraged to check the latest version of the calendar here.

You may replicate the calendar in part of full only if you link to Central Bank News.





DATE FX CODE COUNTRY CENTRAL BANK JANUARY 8-Jan RON Romania National Bank of Romania 8-Jan PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 9-Jan ILS Israel Bank of Israel 9-Jan RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 9-Jan PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 16-Jan TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 16-Jan ZAR South Africa South African Reserve Bank 17-Jan KRW South Korea Bank of Korea 17-Jan ZWD Zimbabwe Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe 21-Jan JPY Japan Bank of Japan 22-Jan CAD Canada Bank of Canada 22-Jan MYR Malaysia Central Bank of Malaysia 23-Jan NOK Norway Norges Bank 23-Jan EUR Euro area European Central Bank 27-Jan AMD Armenia Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia 28-Jan HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 29-Jan GEL Georgia National Bank of Georgia 29-Jan MDL Moldova National Bank of Moldova 29-Jan USD United States Federal Reserve 29-Jan CLP Chile Central Bank of Chile 30-Jan UAH Ukraine National Bank of Ukraine 31-Jan AZN Azerbaijan Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic 31-Jan BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank FEBRUARY 3-Feb KZT Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan 4-Feb AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 5-Feb THB Thailand Bank of Thailand 5-Feb PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 5-Feb BRL Brazil Central Bank of Brazil 6-Feb INR India Reserve Bank of India 6-Feb CZK Czech Republic Czech National Bank 7-Feb RUB Russia Bank of Russia 11-Feb SEK Sweden Sveriges Riksbank 11-Feb NAD Namibia Bank of Namibia 12-Feb NZD New Zealand Reserve Bank of New Zealand 12-Feb BYR Belarus National Bank of the Republic of Belarus 13-Feb RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 13-Feb PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 18-Feb ZMK Zambia Bank of Zambia 19-Feb TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 19-Feb JMD Jamaica Bank of Jamaica 20-Feb RWF Rwanda National Bank of Rwanda 24-Feb ILS Israel Bank of Israel 25-Feb HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 26-Feb BWP Botswana Bank of Botswana 27-Feb KRW South Korea Bank of Korea 27-Feb GMD Gambia Central Bank of the Gambia 28-Feb BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank MARCH 3-Mar MYR Malaysia Central Bank of Malaysia 4-Mar PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 4-Mar MDL Moldova National Bank of Moldova 5-Mar AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 6-Mar CAD Canada Bank of Canada 12-Mar UAH Ukraine National Bank of Ukraine 12-Mar RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 12-Mar EUR Euro area European Central Bank 12-Mar PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 17-Mar AMD Armenia Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia 17-Mar MAD Morocco Bank of Morocco 17-Mar BRL Brazil Central Bank of Brazil 18-Mar GEL Georgia National Bank of Georgia 18-Mar USD United States Federal Reserve 19-Mar JPY Japan Bank of Japan 19-Mar NOK Norway Norges Bank 19-Mar CHF Switzerland Swiss National Bank 19-Mar TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 19-Mar ZAR South Africa South African Reserve Bank 20-Mar RUB Russia Bank of Russia 24-Mar HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 25-Mar NZD New Zealand Reserve Bank of New Zealand 25-Mar THB Thailand Bank of Thailand 26-Mar CZK Czech Republic Czech National Bank 26-Mar GBP United Kingdom Bank of England 27-Mar JMD Jamaica Bank of Jamaica 31-Mar CLP Chile Central Bank of Chile 31-Mar BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank APRIL 6-Apr ILS Israel Bank of Israel 7-Apr AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 8-Apr PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 9-Apr KRW South Korea Bank of Korea 9-Apr RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 16-Apr PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 22-Apr TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 23-Apr UAH Ukraine National Bank of Ukraine 24-Apr RUB Russia Bank of Russia 27-Apr SEK Sweden Sveriges Riksbank 28-Apr JPY Japan Bank of Japan 28-Apr HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 28-Apr AMD Armenia Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia 29-Apr GEL Georgia National Bank of Georgia 29-Apr USD United States Federal Reserve 30-Apr EUR Euro area European Central Bank 30-Apr BWP Botswana Bank of Botswana 30-Apr BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank MAY 5-May AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 5-May MYR Malaysia Central Bank of Malaysia 5-May BRL Brazil Central Bank of Brazil 6-May RUB Russia Bank of Russia 6-May PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 6-May CLP Chile Central Bank of Chile 7-May CZK Czech Republic Czech National Bank 7-May NOK Norway Norges Bank 7-May RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 7-May GBP United Kingdom Bank of England 7-May PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 11-May MDL Moldova National Bank of Moldova 13-May NZD New Zealand Reserve Bank of New Zealand 13-May BYR Belarus National Bank of the Republic of Belarus 18-May JMD Jamaica Bank of Jamaica 20-May THB Thailand Bank of Thailand 21-May TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 21-May ZAR South Africa South African Reserve Bank 25-May ILS Israel Bank of Israel 26-May HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 28-May KRW South Korea Bank of Korea 29-May BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank JUNE 2-Jun AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 3-Jun PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 3-Jun CAD Canada Bank of Canada 4-Jun EUR Euro area European Central Bank 10-Jun USD United States Federal Reserve 11-Jun UAH Ukraine National Bank of Ukraine 11-Jun RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 11-Jun MDL Moldova National Bank of Moldova 11-Jun PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 16-Jun JPY Japan Bank of Japan 16-Jun AMD Armenia Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia 16-Jun MAD Morocco Bank of Morocco 16-Jun CLP Chile Central Bank of Chile 16-Jun BRL Brazil Central Bank of Brazil 18-Jun NOK Norway Norges Bank 18-Jun CHF Switzerland Swiss National Bank 18-Jun GBP United Kingdom Bank of England 18-Jun BWP Botswana Bank of Botswana 19-Jun RUB Russia Bank of Russia 23-Jun HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 24-Jun NZD New Zealand Reserve Bank of New Zealand 24-Jun THB Thailand Bank of Thailand 24-Jun GEL Georgia National Bank of Georgia 24-Jun CZK Czech Republic Czech National Bank 25-Jun TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 29-Jun JMD Jamaica Bank of Jamaica 30-Jun SEK Sweden Sveriges Riksbank 30-Jun BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank JULY 6-Jul ILS Israel Bank of Israel 7-Jul AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 7-Jul MYR Malaysia Central Bank of Malaysia 8-Jul PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 9-Jul RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 9-Jul PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 15-Jul CLP Chile Central Bank of Chile 16-Jul KRW South Korea Bank of Korea 16-Jul EUR Euro area European Central Bank 21-Jul HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 22-Jul JPY Japan Bank of Japan 23-Jul UAH Ukraine National Bank of Ukraine 23-Jul TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 23-Jul ZAR South Africa South African Reserve Bank 24-Jul RUB Russia Bank of Russia 28-Jul AMD Armenia Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia 29-Jul USD United States Federal Reserve 31-Jul BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank 31-Jul MDL Moldova National Bank of Moldova AUGUST 3-Aug RUB Russia Bank of Russia 4-Aug AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 4-Aug BRL Brazil Central Bank of Brazil 5-Aug THB Thailand Bank of Thailand 5-Aug GEL Georgia National Bank of Georgia 6-Aug CZK Czech Republic Czech National Bank 6-Aug GBP United Kingdom Bank of England 12-Aug NZD New Zealand Reserve Bank of New Zealand 12-Aug BYR Belarus National Bank of the Republic of Belarus 13-Aug RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 13-Aug PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 18-Aug JMD Jamaica Bank of Jamaica 20-Aug TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 20-Aug NOK Norway Norges Bank 20-Aug BWP Botswana Bank of Botswana 24-Aug ILS Israel Bank of Israel 25-Aug HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 27-Aug KRW South Korea Bank of Korea 31-Aug BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank SEPTEMBER 1-Sep AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 1-Sep CLP Chile Central Bank of Chile 3-Sep UAH Ukraine National Bank of Ukraine 9-Sep PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 9-Sep MDL Moldova National Bank of Moldova 9-Sep CAD Canada Bank of Canada 10-Sep MYR Malaysia Central Bank of Malaysia 10-Sep RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 10-Sep EUR Euro area European Central Bank 10-Sep PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 15-Sep AMD Armenia Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia 15-Sep BRL Brazil Central Bank of Brazil 16-Sep GEL Georgia National Bank of Georgia 16-Sep USD United States Federal Reserve 17-Sep JPY Japan Bank of Japan 17-Sep GBP United Kingdom Bank of England 17-Sep ZAR South Africa South African Reserve Bank 18-Sep RUB Russia Bank of Russia 21-Sep SEK Sweden Sveriges Riksbank 22-Sep HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 22-Sep MAD Morocco Bank of Morocco 23-Sep NZD New Zealand Reserve Bank of New Zealand 23-Sep THB Thailand Bank of Thailand 23-Sep CZK Czech Republic Czech National Bank 24-Sep NOK Norway Norges Bank 24-Sep TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 24-Sep CHF Switzerland Swiss National Bank 30-Sep BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank 30-Sep JMD Jamaica Bank of Jamaica OCTOBER 6-Oct AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 7-Oct PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 7-Oct PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 8-Oct RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 8-Oct BWP Botswana Bank of Botswana 14-Oct KRW South Korea Bank of Korea 15-Oct CLP Chile Central Bank of Chile 20-Oct HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 22-Oct UAH Ukraine National Bank of Ukraine 22-Oct TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 22-Oct ILS Israel Bank of Israel 23-Oct RUB Russia Bank of Russia 27-Oct AMD Armenia Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia 27-Oct BRL Brazil Central Bank of Brazil 28-Oct GEL Georgia National Bank of Georgia 28-Oct CAD Canada Bank of Canada 29-Oct JPY Japan Bank of Japan 29-Oct EUR Euro area European Central Bank 30-Oct BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank 30-Oct MDL Moldova National Bank of Moldova NOVEMBER 2-Nov RUB Russia Bank of Russia 3-Nov AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 3-Nov MYR Malaysia Central Bank of Malaysia 3-Nov BRL Brazil Central Bank of Brazil 4-Nov PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 5-Nov NOK Norway Norges Bank 5-Nov CZK Czech Republic Czech National Bank 5-Nov GBP United Kingdom Bank of England 5-Nov USD United States Federal Reserve 11-Nov NZD New Zealand Reserve Bank of New Zealand 11-Nov BYR Belarus National Bank of the Republic of Belarus 12-Nov RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 12-Nov PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 17-Nov HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 17-Nov JMD Jamaica Bank of Jamaica 18-Nov THB Thailand Bank of Thailand 19-Nov TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 19-Nov ZAR South Africa South African Reserve Bank 25-Nov SEK Sweden Sveriges Riksbank 26-Nov KRW South Korea Bank of Korea 30-Nov ILS Israel Bank of Israel 30-Nov BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank DECEMBER 1-Dec AUD Australia Reserve Bank of Australia 2-Dec PLN Poland National Bank of Poland 2-Dec MDL Moldova National Bank of Moldova 3-Dec BWP Botswana Bank of Botswana 7-Dec CLP Chile Central Bank of Chile 9-Dec GEL Georgia National Bank of Georgia 9-Dec CAD Canada Bank of Canada 9-Dec BRL Brazil Central Bank of Brazil 10-Dec UAH Ukraine National Bank of Ukraine 10-Dec RSD Serbia National Bank of Serbia 10-Dec EUR Euro area European Central Bank 10-Dec PEN Peru Central Reserve Bank of Peru 15-Dec HUF Hungary Central Bank of Hungary 15-Dec AMD Armenia Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia 15-Dec MAD Morocco Bank of Morocco 16-Dec USD United States Federal Reserve 17-Dec NOK Norway Norges Bank 17-Dec CHF Switzerland Swiss National Bank 17-Dec CZK Czech Republic Czech National Bank 17-Dec GBP United Kingdom Bank of England 18-Dec JPY Japan Bank of Japan 18-Dec RUB Russia Bank of Russia 18-Dec JMD Jamaica Bank of Jamaica 23-Dec THB Thailand Bank of Thailand 24-Dec TRY Turkey Central Bank of Republic of Turkey 31-Dec BGN Bulgaria Bulgarian National Bank