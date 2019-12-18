Two Canadian Gold Projects ‘Show the High Grades,’ Expansion Potential

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 12/16/2019

Recent drill results from both assets are provided in a ROTH Capital Partners report.

In a Dec. 11 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Jake Sekelsky reported that Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (KL:TSX; KL:NYSE) hit high grades on recent drilling at its Fosterville and Macassa properties. “While we view the exploration results as positive, we expect the market to remain focused on the recent proposed acquisition of Detour Gold,” he added.

Sekelsky provided the findings from both assets, “the key cash flow generators of Kirkland Lake’s existing portfolio.”

At Fosterville, specifically the Robbins Hills area, 66 holes over 36,428 meters (36,428m) returned “multiple occurrences of visible gold,” the analyst noted. Hole RDH334A, for instance, showed 24.5 grams per ton (24.5 g/t) gold over 3.7m. As such, Robbins Hills “appears to be emerging as a potential second source of throughput for the Fosterville mill going forward,” commented Sekelsky.

Based on these results, ROTH expects Kirkland Lake to conduct follow-up drilling early next year to eventually incorporate Robbins Hill into the Fosterville mine plan.

At Macassa, Sekelsky relayed, 30 holes totaling 7,792m drilled at the point where the amalgamated break and SMC West merge returned strong intercepts including 32.5 g/t gold over 3.5m. “While Fosterville receives the vast majority of the market’s attention towards exploration due to its ultrahigh-grade potential, we believe Macassa has somewhat unrecognized exploration potential,” he added.

Going forward, ROTH anticipates that Kirkland Lake will keep working to extend mineralization and grow reserves at Macassa.

ROTH maintained its Neutral rating and US$50 per share price target on Kirkland Lake Gold, whose stock is trading at around US$41.92 per share.

