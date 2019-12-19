Tullow Oil, Xiaomi, MU, Tesla & Boeing lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Tullow Oil PLC – a British oil company.

2. Xiaomi Corporation – a Chinese manufacturer of mobile phones and other communication devices.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Boeing – an American aircraft company.

2. Regis Resources Ltd – an Australian non-ferrous metals producer.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURTRY, USDTRY – an increase in these charts means the weakening of the Turkish lira against the euro and the US dollar.

2. CHFJPY, CADJPY – an increase in these charts indicates the weakening of the Japanese yen against the Swiss franc and Canadian dollar.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDRUB, USDZAR – a decrease in these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the Russian ruble and the South African rand.

2. GBPSEK, USDSEK – a decrease in these charts means the strengthening of the Swedish krona against the British pound and the US dollar.

