19 Dec

Tullow Oil, Xiaomi, MU, Tesla & Boeing lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

December 19, 2019

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Tullow Oil PLC – a British oil company.

2. Xiaomi Corporation – a Chinese manufacturer of mobile phones and other communication devices.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Boeing – an American aircraft company.

2. Regis Resources Ltd – an Australian non-ferrous metals producer.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURTRY, USDTRY – an increase in these charts means the weakening of the Turkish lira against the euro and the US dollar.

2. CHFJPY, CADJPY – an increase in these charts indicates the weakening of the Japanese yen against the Swiss franc and Canadian dollar.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDRUB, USDZAR – a decrease in these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the Russian ruble and the South African rand.

2. GBPSEK, USDSEK – a decrease in these charts means the strengthening of the Swedish krona against the British pound and the US dollar.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.

