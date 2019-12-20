Triple witching in the DAX30 CFD – a trigger for a break above 13,400 points?

By Admiral Markets

Source: Economic Events December 20, 2019 – Admiral Markets’ Forex Calendar

As we approach the weekly close, and the last trading day of the year which carries a realistic chance of seeing some elevated volatility before the holiday season kicks off (Trading Hour Schedule for the 2019 Christmas & New Year Holiday Period), we want to take a look at the DAX30 CFD again.

Traders could see some heavier swings in the German index today since today is the last big expiration in the DAX-Future with data from the EUREX showing that there is relatively high interest at the 13,400 point mark.

Price action over the last days has clearly shown that market participants are interested in holding the DAX30 CFD below 13,400 points.

But if bulls gain control and we get to see an attack and break before 12pm GMT (this time Futures and Options expire at the EUREX), a short-squeeze could be the result, pushing the German index in an expected thin market environment up to 13,600 and into the region of current all-time highs.

In general, and from a technical basis, this stays an option as long as the DAX30 CFD trades above 13,080/100 points, and if we don’t get to see such a push higher today (which seems likely, given the fact that the DAX30 CFD currently trades substantially below 13,400 points), such a run has an elevated chances to be seen into the start of 2020:

Source: Admiral Markets MT5 with MT5-SE Add-on DAX30 CFD Houry chart (between December 2, 2019, to December 19, 2019). Accessed: December 19, 2019, at 10:00pm GMT

Source: Admiral Markets MT5 with MT5-SE Add-on DAX30 CFD Daily chart (between September 12, 2018, to December 19, 2019). Accessed: December 19, 2019, at 10:00 PM GMT – Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

In 2014, the value of the DAX30 CFD increased by 2.65%, in 2015, it increased by 9.56%, in 2016, it increased by 6.87%, in 2017, it increased by 12.51%, in 2018, it fell by 18.26%, meaning that after five years, it was up by 10.5%.

Discover the world’s #1 multi-asset platform

Admiral Markets offers professional traders the ability to trade with a custom, upgraded version of MetaTrader 5, allowing you to experience trading at a significantly higher, more rewarding level. Experience benefits such as the addition of the Market Heat Map, so you can compare various currency pairs to see which ones might be lucrative investments, access real-time trading data, and so much more. Click the banner below to start your FREE download of MT5 Supreme Edition!

Disclaimer: The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The analysis is published for informative purposes only and are in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the Analysis. Each of the Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst (Jens Klatt, Professional Trader and Analyst, hereinafter “Author”) based on the Author’s personal estimations. To ensure that the interests of the clients would be protected and objectivity of the Analysis would not be damaged Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest. Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the Analysis are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis. The presented figures refer that refer to any past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The contents of the Analysis should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets that the client shall profit from the strategies therein or that losses in connection therewith may or shall be limited. Any kind of previous or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the Publication should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed. The projections included in the Analysis may be subject to additional fees, taxes or other charges, depending on the subject of the Publication. The price list applicable to the services provided by Admiral Markets is publicly available from the website of Admiral Markets. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, you should make sure that you understand all the risks.

By Admiral Markets