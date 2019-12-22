22 Dec

This week in monetary policy: Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Sri Lanka and Trinidad & Tobago

December 22, 2019

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – December 22 through December 28 – central banks from 4 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Kyrgyz Republic, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and Trinidad and Tobago.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 52
DEC 22 – DEC 28, 2019:
KYRGYZSTAN 23-Dec 4.25% 0 -50 4.75%
EGYPT 26-Dec 12.25% -100 -450 16.75%          EM
SRI LANKA 27-Dec 7.00% 0 -100 8.00%          FM
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 27-Dec 5.00% 0 0 5.00%
    www.CentralBankNews.info

 

Economics & Fundamentals Financial News

WTI Crude Oil Speculators boosted their bullish bets to 32-week high

By CountingPips.com – Large energy speculators sharply lifted their bullish net positions in the WTI Crude Oil futures markets this week…

Speculators sharply dropped their US Dollar Index bets for 11th week

By CountingPips.com – Large currency speculators continued to drop their bullish net positions this week…

Weekly Market Outlook: Optimism Strikes Back

By Orbex – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s landslide victory may finally bring an end to the Brexit deadlock…

Philippine Water Crisis in International Perspective

By Dan Steinbock – By international comparison, the Philippines should not necessarily suffer from major water crises. So why has Metro Manila turned into a Cape Town?..