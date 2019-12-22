This week in monetary policy: Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Sri Lanka and Trinidad & Tobago

By CentralBankNews.info

This week – December 22 through December 28 – central banks from 4 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Kyrgyz Republic, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.

The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week

WEEK 52 DEC 22 – DEC 28, 2019: KYRGYZSTAN 23-Dec 4.25% 0 -50 4.75% EGYPT 26-Dec 12.25% -100 -450 16.75% EM SRI LANKA 27-Dec 7.00% 0 -100 8.00% FM TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 27-Dec 5.00% 0 0 5.00%