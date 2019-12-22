This week in monetary policy: Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Sri Lanka and Trinidad & Tobago

|WEEK 52
|DEC 22 – DEC 28, 2019:
|KYRGYZSTAN
|23-Dec
|4.25%
|0
|-50
|4.75%
|EGYPT
|26-Dec
|12.25%
|-100
|-450
|16.75%
|EM
|SRI LANKA
|27-Dec
|7.00%
|0
|-100
|8.00%
|FM
|TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
|27-Dec
|5.00%
|0
|0
|5.00%
