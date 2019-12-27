The Dollar Index Has Been Declining

by JustForex

Greenback is losing ground relative to a basket of world currencies. Yesterday, the dollar index (#DX) moved away from local highs and closed in the red zone (-0.14%). Investors began to partially fix positions in the US dollar. Demand for risky assets resumed amid prospects for a settlement of the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing. The US currency has the potential to further decline relative to its main competitors.

It should be recalled that earlier the United States and China agreed to conclude the phase one trade agreement, which can be signed in early January. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that a signing ceremony would be held soon and that the deal was being completed. These reports strengthened the demand for a group of commodity currencies. We also recommend following current information on the Brexit issue.

There is the bullish sentiment in the “black gold” market. Oil quotes reached three-month highs. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $61.90 mark per barrel.

Market Indicators

Major US stock indices have set new historical highs.

The 10-year US yield government bonds continue to decline. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 1.88-1.89%.

The Economic News Feed for 27.12.2019:

Today, the publication of important economic releases is not planned.

