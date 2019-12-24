The Dollar Index Has Become Stable. Trading Activity Has Declined in Advance of Christmas

by JustForex

The US dollar is being traded without significant changes in relation to a basket of currency majors. The dollar index (#DX) closed yesterday with a slight decrease (-0.04%). The US has published rather weak economic data. So, core durable goods orders did not increase in November, although experts expected an increase by 0.1%. The volume of durable goods orders decreased by 2.0% in November instead of the forecasted growth by 1.5%. New home sales counted to 719K in November instead of 734K. Today and tomorrow, most financial markets do not work due to the celebration of Christmas.

The British pound has continued to decline. British lawmakers supported Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to leave the European Union on January 31, 2020. This means that the UK should coordinate a trade deal with the EU until December 31, 2020. Also, the likelihood of a “hard” Brexit in this regard is much higher, since EU officials do not believe that agreement can be reached in 11 months.

The “black gold” prices have risen slightly. Currently, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $60.60 mark per barrel.

Market Indicators

Yesterday, there was the bullish sentiment in the US stock market: #SPY (+0.15%), #DIA (+0.31%), #QQQ (+0.05%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield has increased slightly. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 1.92-1.93%.

The Economic News Feed for 24.12.2019:

Today, the news feed is calm. The publication of important economic releases is not planned.

by JustForex