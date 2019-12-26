The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2019.12.26

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.10885

Open: 1.10908

% chg. over the last day: +0.02

Day’s range: 1.10872 – 1.10954

World currency markets remain in a festive mood due to the Christmas holidays. Trading in major currency majors is calm. Currently, EUR/USD quotes are consolidating. The local support and resistance levels are 1.10750 and 1.10950, respectively. The trading instrument has a downside potential. We recommend opening positions from key levels. At 15:30 (GMT+2:00), an US initial jobless claims report will be published. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price crossed 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is close to the 0 mark. There are no signals at the moment.





Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter







The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which indicates a bearish sentiment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.10750, 1.10650, 1.10300

Resistance levels: 1.10950, 1.11100, 1.11300 If the price consolidates below 1.10750, expect a further descend toward 1.11200-1.11300. Alternatively, the quotes could grow toward 1.11200-1.11300.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.29331

Open: 1.29523

% chg. over the last day: +0.09

Day’s range: 1.29523 – 1.29982

52 wk range: 1.1959 – 1.3516 The GBP/USD currency pair retreated from local lows. Investors began to partially fix the position. At the moment, the pound is testing a round level of 1.30000. 1.29450 is the immediate support. GBP/USD quotes have the potential for further correction. We recommend keeping track of current information on the Brexit issue. Open positions from key levels. UK financial markets are closed due to the holiday. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price crossed 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram has started to rise, which signals a possible correction of the GBP/USD currency pair. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.29450, 1.29000, 1.28500

Resistance levels: 1.30000, 1.30650, 1.31350 If the price consolidates above the round level of 1.30000, expect the quotes to recover toward 1.30400-1.30600. Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward 1.29200-1.28800.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.31453

Open: 1.31567

% chg. over the last day: +0.16

Day’s range: 1.31514 – 1.31623

52 wk range: 1.3014 – 1.3664 The USD/CAD currency pair continues to trade flat. There is no defined trend. At the moment, the local support and resistance levels are: 1.31400 and 1.31600, respectively. CAD is supported by bullish sentiment in the oil market. We recommend opening positions from key levels. Canada’s financial markets are closed due to the holiday. The signals of the indicators are mixed: the price crossed 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is close to the 0 mark. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which indicates bullish sentiment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.31400, 1.31200, 1.31050

Resistance levels: 1.31600, 1.31750, 1.32000 If the price consolidates below 1.31400, expect the quotes to fall toward 1.31200-1.31000. Alternatively, the quotes could grow toward 1.31750-1.31900.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 109.389

Open: 109.358

% chg. over the last day: -0.02

Day’s range: 109.358 – 109.573

52 wk range: 104.45 – 113.53 The USD/JPY currency pair has again moved up. The trading tool has reached key extremes. Greenback demand rose amid optimism about easing trade tensions between the United States and China, as well as signs of a recovery in global growth. At the moment, USD/JPY quotes are consolidating near the supply zone of 109.600-109.700. 109.350 is a key support. We do not exclude further growth of the trading instrument. Open positions from key levels. Today, the news background on the Japanese economy is calm. Indicators do not give accurate signals: 50 MA crossed 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, indicating a bullish sentiment. The Stochastic Oscillator has started to leave the overbought zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which gives a signal to sell USD/JPY. Trading recommendations Support levels: 109.350, 109.200, 109.000

Resistance levels: 109.600, 109.700, 110.000 If the price consolidates above 109.600, expect further growth toward 109.800-110.000. Alternatively, the quotes could drop toward 109.200-109.000.

