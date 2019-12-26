RoboMarkets Launches Mobile Version of R Trader

December 26, 2019 – Limassol, Cyprus – RoboMarkets, a European investment company that provides financial services to clients from many European Union countries, announces a mobile version of R Trader, the Company’s proprietary web platform. RoboMarkets released the terminal’s mobile version due to the key demand for it on behalf of the Company’s clients.

As of now, the terminal offers the major functionality, which allows to perform trading operations: charts, account selection, position and account management, viewing history, and trading. One of the key features of the mobile version is high performance due to the implementation of cutting-edge software solutions, such as Angular technology. Also, the Company improved the terminal’s updating algorithm, which will be barely noticed by clients and won’t distract them from trading in the future. In the short-term, RoboMarkets is planning to expand the capabilities of the mobile version due to the addition of new functionality.

The trading platform’s mobile version is available at https://rtrader.umstel.com/mobile .

Kiryl Kirychenka, the head of the R Trader project, is commenting: “Our mobile data is on a constant rise, that’s why we believe it’s logical enough in this situation to offer our clients the opportunity to trade through mobile devices with ease. R Trader mobile web terminal was developed based on Angular technology, which provides high speed and stability of the platform performance. From now on, it’s much faster and easier for traders to get prices, manage their investment portfolios, and place orders on their gadgets than ever before. In this release, we decided to go with the major functionality, which will surely be expanded in the future.”

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at www.robomarkets.com.