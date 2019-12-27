Northern Star Resources, Tesla, LNG & Goodyear Tire lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Northern Star Resources Ltd – an Australian gold mining company.

2. Tesla Motors Inc. – an American manufacturer of electric vehicles and space technology.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Liquefied Natural Gas Limited – an Australian liquefied natural gas terminal.

2. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – an American tire manufacturing company.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. NZDUSD, NZDCAD – an increase in these charts means the strengthening of the New Zealand dollar against the US and Canadian dollars.

2. NZDCHF, AUDCHF – an increase in these charts indicates the weakening of the Swiss franc against the New Zealand and Australian dollars.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. GBPNZD, GBPAUD – a decrease in these charts means the weakening of the British pound against the New Zealand and Australian dollars.

2. EURZAR, EURNZD – a decrease in these charts indicates the weakening of theeuro against the South African rand and the New Zealand dollar.

