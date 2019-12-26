Nasdaq notches ninth straight record close on Christmas Eve

By IFCMarkets

Dollar strengthening halts

US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday on Christmas Eve in thin trading. The S&P 500 slipped 0.02% to 3223.38. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 0.1% to 28515.45. Nasdaq however gained 0.08% to ninth-straight record close 8952.88. The dollar strengthening halted as Richmond Manufacturing Index fell deeper into negative territory instead of recovering. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.03% to 97.64 and is lower currently. Wall Street will reopen today with futures on US stock indices pointing to mixed openings.

European stocks end at record on Christmas Eve

European stock markets resumed advancing on Tuesday in a shortened trading session due to the Christmas holidays. EUR/USD turned lower while GBP/USD turned higher Tuesday with Pound higher currently while euro down still. The Stoxx Europe 600 ended at record high on Tuesday up 0.1% led by travel and leisure shares. German stock market was closed on Tuesday. France’s CAC 40 added 0.003% and UK’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% to 7632.24.

Shanghai Composite leads Asian Indexes gains

Asian stock indices are mostly higher today with markets in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Australia closed. Nikkei rose 0.6% to 23924.92 with yen slide against the dollar accelerating. Chinese stocks are higher: the Shanghai Composite Index is up 0.9%..

Brent strength makes Aramco price stabilization unnecessary

Brent futures prices are extending gains today. Prices rose Tuesday: February Brent rose 1.2% to $67.20. Rising oil prices are good news for Saudi Arabia’s Aramco shares. On Wednesday Saudi Aramco reported Goldman Sachs had not yet implemented any price stabilization transaction. The report came after Aramco’s December 10 and December 17 announcements. Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia is the stabilizing manager with regard to Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) of the issued shares. Stabilization agents support the share price by purchasing additional shares on the market.

Gold strengthening dynamic while Dollar weakens intact

Gold prices are adding to Tuesday’s gains today. The price of an ounce of gold for February delivery rose 1% to $1,503.90 Tuesday as the dollar strengthening halted.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.