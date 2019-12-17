17 Dec

Murrey Math Lines 17.12.2019 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

December 17, 2019

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is moving at 5/8. In this case, the pair is expected to break this level and continue falling towards the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price rebounds from 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is moving inside the “overbought area”. According to the main scenario, the pair is expected to break 8/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price rebounds from 8/8. After that, the instrument may start a new growth towards the resistance at +2/8.

NZDUSD_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving downwards.

NZDUSD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

