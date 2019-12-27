Microbot Shares Soar on Claims It Has Created the World’s First Fully Disposable Endovascular Robotic System

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 12/24/2019

Shares of Microbot Medical traded 70% higher after the company reported that in January 2020 it will unveil the world’s first fully disposable robotic system for endovascular procedures. The firm claims that its breakthrough technology features compact design, remote operation capabilities and an integrated “One & Done” tool to democratize endovascular procedures.

Medical device company Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT:NASDAQ), which specializes in the research, design, development and commercialization of transformational micro-robotic medical technologies, yesterday announced the revealing of LIBERTYTM, what it calls “the world’s first fully disposable robotic system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular procedures.”

According to the report, “the LIBERTY robotic system features a unique compact design with the capability to be operated remotely, reduce radiation exposure and physical strain to the physician, as well as the potential to eliminate the use of multiple consumables through its “One & Done” capabilities.”

Microbot’s CEO, President and Chairman Harel Gadot commented, “LIBERTY is set to revolutionize the way surgical robotics are being used in endovascular procedures, by eliminating the need for capital equipment, reducing radiation exposure and aiming to streamline the use of disposables during these complex procedures…In addition, with LIBERTY’s remote operation as well as its “One & Done” capabilities, we believe it has the potential to be the first system to democratize endovascular interventional procedures.”

Dr. Eyal Morag, an ABR certified interventional radiologist and chairman of radiology and nuclear medicine at Assuta Ashdod Medical Center in Israel, added, “I believe LIBERTY will be welcomed by the interventional community due to its clinical and technical benefits in various subspecialties, such as neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular interventions…The system set up is easy and straightforward, and it offers intuitive remote operation capabilities. These features are designed to reduce radiation exposure and eliminate physical strain on the physicians. Lastly, I believe it will democratize vascular procedures by shortening the physician’s learning curve.”

The company advised that Dr. Morag will be performing a live demonstration highlighting the unique capabilities of LIBERTY during Microbot’s LIBERTY unveiling and demonstration event at 7:00 a.m. (PT) on Monday, January 13, 2020. The firm noted that the full presentation of the unveiling and demonstration will be made available in the ‘Investors’ section of the company’s website at www.microbotmedical.com.

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Mass. The firm indicated that it was established in order to increase accessibility and improve clinical outcomes for patients through the use of micro-robotic technologies. The company describes its business as “a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body.” The firm states that its current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a multi-generation pipeline portfolio.

Microbot Medical started the day with a market capitalization of about $43.6 million with approximately 4.31 million shares outstanding. MBOT shares opened higher today at $11.79 (+$1.78, +17.78%) over Monday’s closing price of $10.01. MBOT shares reached a new 52-week intraday high price of $20.01 this morning. Since the open, the stock has traded between $11.79 and $20.15 per share on very high volume and is presently trading at $17.25 (+$7.14, +70.62%).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

( Companies Mentioned: MBOT:NASDAQ,

)