Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 31.12.2019 (EURUSD, USDJPY)

December 31, 2019

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the ascending channel continues. By now, EURUSD has formed several reversal candlestick patterns, including Hanging Man, close to the channel’s upside border. We may assume that later the price may reverse and get back to 1.1136 to continue the ascending tendency. However, one shouldn’t exclude a possibility that the price may continue growing towards 1.1257.

EURUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair is trading near the rising channel’s downside border and has already formed Hammer pattern. The current situation implies that the price may reverse and then resume growing towards 109.60 to continue the ascending tendency. At the same time, the pair may choose another scenario and start a new decline to reach 108.50.

USDJPY

