31 Dec

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 31.12.2019 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

December 31, 2019

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7003; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6990 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7055. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6940. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6870.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





NZDUSD is trading at 0.6729; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6705 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6785. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the support level. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6655. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6580.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3049; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3070 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2975. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3110. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3190.

USDCAD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
2019 – A year defined by trade wars, Brexit, lower interest rates and record stocks Dec 31, 2019 - By Lukman Otunuga, ForexTime - 2019 was another action-packed trading year for financial markets, jampacked with many surprises, volatility and market shaking themes. Investors charged into the trading year with a renewed sense of confidence after the Federal Reserve signalled…
Gold Market Update: Metal Up, Dollar Down Dec 31, 2019 - By The Gold Report - Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   12/30/2019 Technical expert Clive Maund charts the reasons the precious metals have entered a bull market. Gold is now a major bull market, as evidenced by its strong breakout…
What To Expect In Early 2020 Dec 31, 2019 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com - The US stock market has recently rallied throughout most of the last year after the very deep downside price rotation in late 2018.  Our researchers believe there is a very high likelihood of this trend continuing in early…