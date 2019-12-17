GBPUSD Analysis: Slowing UK earnings bearish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets

Slowing UK earnings bearish for GBPUSD

The growth of average earning including bonuses in UK slowed to 3.2% over year for three months ending in November after 3.7% rise for three months ending in October. Will the GBPUS decline?

On 1-hour timeframe EURUSD: H1 is in downtrend, testing the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is level. The RSI indicator is about to enter the oversold zone.

Technical Analysis Summary

Order Sell Sell stop Below 1.3131 Stop loss Above 1.3300

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets