GBPUSD Analysis: Slowing UK earnings bearish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Slowing UK earnings bearish for GBPUSD
The growth of average earning including bonuses in UK slowed to 3.2% over year for three months ending in November after 3.7% rise for three months ending in October. Will the GBPUS decline?
On 1-hour timeframe EURUSD: H1 is in downtrend, testing the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is level. The RSI indicator is about to enter the oversold zone.
Technical Analysis Summary
|Order
|Sell
|Sell stop
|Below 1.3131
|Stop loss
|Above 1.3300
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets