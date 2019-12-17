17 Dec

GBPUSD Analysis: Slowing UK earnings bearish for GBPUSD

December 17, 2019

By IFCMarkets

Slowing UK earnings bearish for GBPUSD

The growth of average earning including bonuses in UK slowed to 3.2% over year for three months ending in November after 3.7% rise for three months ending in October. Will the GBPUS decline?

GBPUSD testing MA(200)

On 1-hour timeframe EURUSD: H1 is in downtrend, testing the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is level. The RSI indicator is about to enter the oversold zone.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Technical Analysis Summary

Order Sell
Sell stop Below 1.3131
Stop loss Above 1.3300

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Financial News Forex and Currency News

WTI Crude Oil Speculators boosted their bullish bets to 32-week high

By CountingPips.com – Large energy speculators sharply lifted their bullish net positions in the WTI Crude Oil futures markets this week…

Currency Speculators cut US Dollar Index bullish bets for 10th straight week

By CountingPips.com – Large currency speculators continued to decrease their bullish net positions last week…

Weekly Market Outlook: Optimism Strikes Back

By Orbex – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s landslide victory may finally bring an end to the Brexit deadlock…

R.I.P. Paul Volcker, the Last “Good” Central Banker

By Money Metals – The last true enemy of inflation the Federal Reserve has seen died earlier this week…