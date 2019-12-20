20 Dec

GBPUSD Analysis: Narrowing UK current account deficit bullish for GBPUSD

December 20, 2019

By IFCMarkets

Narrowing UK current account deficit bullish for GBPUSD

The UK current account deficit narrowed by £8.3 billion to £15.9 billion in Quarter 3. Will the GBPUSD rise?

GBPUSD testing MA(200)

On 4-hour timeframe GBPUSD: H4 is in downtrend, poised to test the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is level. The RSI indicator is below 50 but has not reached the oversold zone.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Technical Analysis Summary

Order Sell
Sell stop Below 1.2989
Stop loss Above 1.3189

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Financial News Forex and Currency News

WTI Crude Oil Speculators boosted their bullish bets to 32-week high

By CountingPips.com – Large energy speculators sharply lifted their bullish net positions in the WTI Crude Oil futures markets this week…

Currency Speculators cut US Dollar Index bullish bets for 10th straight week

By CountingPips.com – Large currency speculators continued to decrease their bullish net positions last week…

Weekly Market Outlook: Optimism Strikes Back

By Orbex – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s landslide victory may finally bring an end to the Brexit deadlock…

Philippine Water Crisis in International Perspective

By Dan Steinbock – By international comparison, the Philippines should not necessarily suffer from major water crises. So why has Metro Manila turned into a Cape Town?..