GBPUSD Analysis: Narrowing UK current account deficit bullish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets

The UK current account deficit narrowed by £8.3 billion to £15.9 billion in Quarter 3. Will the GBPUSD rise?

On 4-hour timeframe GBPUSD: H4 is in downtrend, poised to test the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is level. The RSI indicator is below 50 but has not reached the oversold zone.

Technical Analysis Summary

Order Sell Sell stop Below 1.2989 Stop loss Above 1.3189

