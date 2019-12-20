GBPUSD Analysis: Narrowing UK current account deficit bullish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Narrowing UK current account deficit bullish for GBPUSD
The UK current account deficit narrowed by £8.3 billion to £15.9 billion in Quarter 3. Will the GBPUSD rise?
On 4-hour timeframe GBPUSD: H4 is in downtrend, poised to test the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is level. The RSI indicator is below 50 but has not reached the oversold zone.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Technical Analysis Summary
|Order
|Sell
|Sell stop
|Below 1.2989
|Stop loss
|Above 1.3189
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets