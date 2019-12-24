GBPCAD Analysis: Slowing Canadian economy bullish for GBPCAD

By IFCMarkets
Slowing Canadian economy bullish for GBPCAD
Canada’s economy shrank by 0.1% over month in October, the first monthly decline since February. Will the GBPCAD continue rising?
The price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPCAD: H1 is in uptrend. The price is rising toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. The RSI oscillator is below 50 level but has not reached the oversold zone.
Technical Analysis Summary
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.7055
|Stop loss
|Below 1.6998
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets