Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 30.12.2019 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.1133 and forming an upside continuation pattern around 1.1140, EURUSD has broken 1.1150 to reach 1.1210. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 1.1188 (at least) and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1213.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has broken 1.3048 upwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 1.3130 and then start a new correction to return to 1.3048. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.3190.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the descending wave at 0.9770 and forming a downside continuation pattern around it, USDCHF has broken 0.9750. Possibly, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9708. Today, the price may reach this level and then form one more ascending structure to return to 0.9770. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9700.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has reached 109.14 to complete the correction. Possibly, today the pair may consolidate near the current lows. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to resume moving upwards with the target at 109.41.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still moving upwards; it has formed another consolidation range around 0.6984. Possibly, the pair may expand the range towards 0.7007 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.6914.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is consolidating above 62.00. the main scenario implies that the price may fall towards 61.40 and then start another correction to reach 64.00. Later, the market may resume trading inside the downtrend with the short-term target at 59.40.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has reached the short-term downside target at 1.3070. Today, the pair may start a new correction towards 1.3118 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3055.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating around 1512.50. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1519.25 and then start a new correction towards 1489.00 (at least).





BRENT

Brent is still moving upwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 68.20 and then start another correction towards 67.10. After that, the market may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 68.62.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD has reached 7490.00. Today, the pair may start a new correction towards 7245.00. Later, the market may resume trading inside the uptrend with the short-term target at 7900.00.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.