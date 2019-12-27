27 Dec

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 27.12.2019 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

December 27, 2019

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed an upside continuation pattern around 1.1100; right now, it is growing to reach 1.1121. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 1.1109 and then form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1.1133.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD has formed the consolidation range around 1.2985; right now, it is moving upwards. Possibly, the pair may reach 1.3050 and then start a new correction towards 1.3017. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.3067.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed the consolidation range around 0.9807; right now, it is moving downwards. Possibly, the pair may break 0.9797 and then continue falling towards 0.9783.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has reached 109.60; right now, it is falling. Possibly, today the pair may break 109.45 to the downside and then continue moving downwards with the target at 109.14.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still moving upwards. Possibly, the pair may reach 0.6957 and then start a new correction towards 0.6930. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.6979.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has returned to 62.25; right now, it is consolidating below it. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and reach 62.00. Later, the market may start another growth towards 62.38 and then resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 61.47.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has broken 1.3131 downwards; right now, it is still falling to reach 1.3072. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1.3118 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3050.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has been able to fix above 1507.70; right now, it is still trading upwards to reach 1515.70. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 1507.70 and then extend this ascending wave towards 1518.45.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

After reaching 67.28 and forming an upside continuation pattern, Brent is still moving upwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 67.77 and then start a new correction towards 67.28. After that, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 68.04.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD has rebounded from 7350.00 downwards; right now, it is still falling to reach 7000.00. Later, the market may resume trading inside the uptrend to return to 7350.00.

BITCOIN

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 27.12.2019 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM) Dec 27, 2019 In: Cryptocurrencies, Opinions - Article By RoboForex.com BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar” As we can see in the H4…
Microbot Shares Soar on Claims It Has Created the World’s First Fully Disposable Endovascular Robotic System Dec 27, 2019 In: Healthcare, Opinions, Stock Market News - By The Life Science Report Source: Streetwise Reports   12/24/2019 Shares of Microbot Medical traded 70%…
The Signs Swirl All Around Us, so Is the Monetary Reset at Hand? Dec 26, 2019 In: Metals, Opinions - By Money Metals News Service For most of this decade owning gold and gold-related investments…