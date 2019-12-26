Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 26.12.2019 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues growing; right now, it is forming the second ascending impulse with the short-term target at 1.1100. After that, the instrument may form an upside continuation pattern and break this level upwards. The key target of the second impulse is at 1.1133.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has broken 1.2957 upwards. Possibly, the pair may start a new correction towards 1.3010 and then resume trading downwards to return to 1.2957.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading to break 0.9800 downwards. Possibly, the pair may form a downside continuation pattern. The target of this structure is at 0.9780.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has broken 109.45 upwards. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 109.60 and then form a new descending structure towards 108.99 to finish the correction. After that, the instrument may resume trading inside the uptrend with the target at 109.70.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still moving upwards. Possibly, the pair may break 0.6930 and then continue growing to reach 0.6944, at least. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the first target at 0.6858.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB continues falling. Today, the pair may reach 61.63 and then start another correction towards 61.90. After that, the instrument may resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 61.47.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is moving downwards. Possibly, the pair may break 1.3150 and then continue falling to reach 1.3131 and complete the correction. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3180.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is trading upwards. Today, the pair may reach 1507.70 (an alternative scenario). The main scenario implies that the price may start plunging at any moment.





BRENT

Brent is moving upwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 67.00 and then start a new correction towards 66.36. After that, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 67.22.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD has broken 7200.00 downwards. The main scenario implies that the pair may continue the correction towards 7000.00 and then then resume growing to break 7350.00. Later, the market may continue trading inside the uptrend with the target at 8200.00.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.