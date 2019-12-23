Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 23.12.2019 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After reaching the key correctional target at 1.1066, EURUSD is forming a new ascending wave towards 1.1099. After that, the instrument may resume falling to reach 1.1083 and then start another growth with the target at 1.1132.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has reached another downside target at 1.2980; right now, it is moving upwards to reach 1.3028. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.2920.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending impulse at 0.9832, USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9802. After that, the instrument may start a new growth with the target at 0.9836.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 109.42; right now, it is forming Triangle pattern with the target at 109.14. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 109.84.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is growing towards 0.6945. After that, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.6899 and then resume moving upwards with the target at 0.6959.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After reaching 62.02, USDRUB is growing to reach 62.42. Possibly, the pair may test this from below and rebound from it. Later, the market may resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 61.88.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has finished the ascending impulse towards 1.3171; right now, it is correcting to reach 1.3134. Possibly, the pair may reach this level and then form one more ascending structure towards 1.3157, thus forming a new consolidation range. If later, the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth with the target at 1.3200; if to the downside – resume falling to reach 1.3111.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is moving upwards. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1484.33 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1477.33.





BRENT

Brent is correcting towards 65.44. Today, the pair may reach it and then form one more ascending structure to break 66.60. After that, the instrument may continue the uptrend with the target at 67.75.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is moving upwards; it has formed an upside continuation pattern at 7355.00. Possibly, today the pair may test this level from above and then resume growing with the short-term target at 7688.00. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 7355.00 and then resume the uptrend with the key target is at 8280.00.

